23 City Blocks Hospitality Group looking to hire new staff

ST. LOUIS- There's a sweet opportunity in the works.

23 City Blocks Hospitality Group will hold its first ever hiring event Monday, September 24 for The Chocolate Pig. It's a new concept restaurant opening in November that pairs casual dining with chocolate.

The Chocolate Pig will be open daily for seated service during lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch. The locally inspired menu of novel, light comfort foods will have a variety of offerings including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and allergy sensitive offerings.

The job fair will include both full time and part time work for cooks, pastry assistants, servers and hostesses. Those hired will also receive benefits.

So grab your resume and head to the CIC St. Louis building at 4240 Duncan from 1 p.m to 9 p.m.