Arch Helicopter makes emergency landing in O’Fallon

O'FALLON, Ill. - An emergency medical team in Arch Helicopter makes an early morning emergency landing Monday. The landing happened shortly after midnight at Leman Settlement Road Near Witte Road.

A source tells FOX 2 the pilot noticed a light of some kind come on in the helicopter that raised concerns. That is what apparently prompted the pilot to put the chopper down in the field.

There were three people who were on board the helicopter at the scene. We are told nobody was hurt and it appears that the helicopter was not transporting any patients at the time when this took place.

FOX2 has reached out to Arch Helicopter to try and get more information so far we have not heard back.