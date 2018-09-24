Candidates to campaign across Southern Illinois Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Governor candidate JB Pritzker's team will crisscross southern Illinois Monday, September 24.

Juliana Stratton whose running to be lieutenant governor will start in Cahokia at 9:30 a.m., she along with State Representative Latoya Greenwood and Senate candidate Christopher Belt will tour the Estelle Sauget School of Choice.

Stratton will then head to Belleville to tour small businesses on Main Street at 2 p.m. The jam-packed day will end with a Democrats dinner at 7p.m. in Collinsville.