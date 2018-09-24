The critically acclaimed Game of Thrones® Live Concert Experience Featuring Ramin Djawadi will bring the world of Westeros to Enterprise Center Friday, October 5th! FOX 2 wants you to win four premium tickets to see the show!

Famed composer Ramin Djawadi leads an orchestra and choir performing music from all seven seasons of the iconic, Emmy® Award-winning HBO series. The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience Featuring Ramin Djawadi will include new music and footage from Season 7, as well a new custom stage design and mesmerizing visuals courtesy of state of the art video technology.

“Bringing the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience to audiences earlier this year was a dream come true, dating back to an idea hatched over three years ago,” said Djawadi. “The scale and spectacle of the production brought the world of Westeros to life in a truly immersive fashion, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share the experience with fans not only in North America again, but also to cross the narrow sea for the first time and bring the show to Europe.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.LiveNation.com

