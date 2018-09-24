‘Bob’s Burgers’ is taking over the Hi-Pointe Drive-In for season premiere

ST. LOUIS – The FOX Network is bringing “Bob’s Burgers” to St. Louis to the Hi-Pointe Drive-In this weekend. They’re celebrating the milestone of the animated series’ 150th episode and season premiere,

At this event on Sunday, September 30th, 1,000 lucky fans will be served a free “Burger of the Day” from the show with a drink and fries, exclusive swag items, and a commemorative photo to share on social media. The promotion is on a first come – first served basis.

The “Burger of the Day” is the “Don’t You Four Cheddar ‘Bout Me Burger”.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

1033 McCausland Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63117

Sunday, September 30

11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Follow @BobsBurgersFOX and @HiPointeDriveIn and use #BobsBurgers to join the conversation.

Your favorite family returns! 💕 Don't miss the premiere of Season 9 in ONE WEEK, September 30 at 8:30/7:30c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/iKXNd8l926 — Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) September 23, 2018

Your favorite family is BACK. 🙌 Join the Belchers on September 30 for the Season 9 premiere. #BobsBurgers pic.twitter.com/PJUlk103xs — Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) June 28, 2018

In honor of the animated series milestone 150th episode and season premiere, FOX is bringing BOB’s BURGERS to the 314 and taking over the HI POINTE DRIVE IN! At this exclusive one day event on Sunday September 30th, the first 1000 fans will be served a free “burger of the day” pic.twitter.com/i2JYBn2lYj — Hi Pointe Drive In (@HiPointeDriveIn) September 24, 2018