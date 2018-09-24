LaunchCode offers 20-week course for veteran and active military members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Attention St. Louis area veterans there is a free educational opportunity waiting for you. Launch Code is providing this free educational opportunity to veterans and their families. Students will cover things like core concepts of code, web development. This is a 20 week, part-time evening class that covers core concepts of code, web development, and job-oriented skill tracks.

Chris Nana, a veteran and Launch Code graduate, along with Jessi Wilcox Launch Code Candidate Engagement Manager joined FOX 2 to discuss why veterans are desirable candidates for this course.

Course for Veterans ( Military Service Members and families)

American Legion Post 137 O'Fallon, IL

Start Date November 5

Monday & Thursday from 5:30-8:30pm