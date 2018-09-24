× Missouri hatchery still open to anglers during renovation

CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ Officials say a $1.9 million renovation of a southwestern Missouri trout hatchery won’t interfere with the tens of thousands of anglers who fish in the stream.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Missouri Department of Conservation recently began the nine-month renovation project on the Roaring River Hatchery near Cassville. The project will replace corroded aluminum flood gates and change how the hatchery takes in water from the Roaring River spring.

Hatchery Manager Paul Spurgeon says trout anglers will still be able to fish Roaring River below the hatchery during the project. He says there might be slight discoloration in the water as they make improvements.

The hatchery’s cool spring water raises hundreds of thousands of trout each year.