Bikers spotted tearing up Arch grounds during ‘Ride of the Century’

ST. LOUIS, MO — Motorcycles caused a ruckus in downtown St. Louis over the weekend. Hundreds of motorcyclists rode through town for the annual "Ride of the Century."

Riders from all over the country showed up en mass. They allegedly harassed pedestrians coming out of the cards games at Busch, doing wheelies and other dangerous maneuvers. Police say are trying to try to stop any bikers from violating the law but admit they're hard to catch.

One Reddit user spotted the motorcyclists under the St. Louis Arch. Park Rangers say that three people were detained and cited in this incident:

You can see even more of the places they were riding in St. Louis in this video:

Remember those people riding their motorcycles on the new Archgrounds? One Reddit viewer snapped this pic of rangers having what appears to be a frank discussion with one of them: