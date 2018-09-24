New “northern lights” exhibit at Lambert Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Jeff Lea, the public relations manager at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, is at the studio to talk about the new "northern lights" exhibit at the airport.

One of the most spectacular displays in nature you will ever see is the northern lights and now you don't have to go far to see it. There's an event coming up this October 4th to celebrate the exhibit.

The 8th Annual Art of Travel raises and supports artists and cultural organizations to exhibit at the Airport.

Art of Travel:

Thursday, October 4th

Northern Lights 6:00pm - 9:00pm

St. Louis Lambert International Airport- Terminal 1

www.ArtOfTravelSTL.com