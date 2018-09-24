× New study shows being in a relationship makes you gain weight

ST. LOUIS – Can’t seem to shake off those pesky pounds? Your relationship may be to blame.

According to new research people with partners have gained an average of 36-pounds since they first started dating each other.

17-pounds were gained in the first year alone.

Researchers say the ‘love weight’ phenomenon is due chiefly to the uptick in dining out when starting a new relationship. An increase in ordering takeout or cooking at home is the second biggest reason ‘love weight’ occurs.