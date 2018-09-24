Officer’s stray bullet wounds St. Louis police recruit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis police recruit is recovering after being accidentally shot by an officer during a ``ride-along.''

Police say the 29-year-old female recruit was shot in the left wrist Saturday but is expected to recover in time for graduation from the police academy on Oct. 11.

Police Chief John Hayden says the recruit was accompanying two officers and another recruit when they were called to a disturbance. A pit bull lunged at the officers, one of whom began shooting at the dog. A stray bullet struck the recruit.

The Humane Society of Missouri picked up the dog. It was unclear if it was struck or if it survived.

The dog was picked up by the Humane Society of Missouri, but police didn't know Saturday night whether it survived.