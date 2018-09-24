Pay It Forward – Father helps renovate preschool’s broken-down playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The American Academy of Pediatrics said that play is so important for children that doctors should write a prescription for it. In St. Charles, children are enjoying a brand-new playground thanks to the father of a local preschool student.

Faith Preschool at United Methodist Church in St. Charles stepped out in faith this year with a big goal to renovate its old, broken-down playground. Rob Rothweiler was an answer to their prayer. He led the effort to build the playground and never expected anything in return. The director of the preschool surprised him with something in return: our Pay It Forward award – a $500 gift card from First Bank.

Rothweiler convinced some carpenter friends and others to help him replace a 30-year-old playground that was piecemeal of broken plastic play items that weren't age-appropriate for preschool kids. The renovated playground is more natural and safer.

Tonight's Pay It Forward is brought to you by First Bank. If you would like to nominate a deserving person for the award, go to the FOX 2 Pay It Forward page.