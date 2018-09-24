Police looking for suspect involved in O’Fallon, Illinois car break-ins

O’FALLON, Ill. – Police are looking for a suspect involved in several vehicle burglaries that happened from September 22nd to September 23rd near O’Fallon, Illinois. The thief targeted vehicles in the Fairwood Hills, Lincoln Farms, and Springfield at Lincoln Farms subdivisions.

The police are asking the public to help identify the man in pictures captured from a victim’s home surveillance system. Anyone with information should call the the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department, 618-624-4545 ext 0.

As a reminder, everyone is encouraged to follow a few simple safety tips:

Lock car doors and assure all car windows are completely closed.

Assure all valuables are removed.

Random coins, charging cords, and mounts for electronic devices should not visible.

Never leave handguns in vehicles.

Turn on outside lights to illuminate the exterior of homes.

Call 9-1-1 immediately if you witness suspicious activity.