Prepare for your pets before natural disasters strike

ST. LOUIS - Dr. Nancy Wolfe, Veterinary Technician Program Director at Vatterott College, is at the studio Monday talking about preparing yourself and your pet if a natural disaster were to strike.

It is important to be able to locate your pet after the disaster event is over. By getting your pets tagged or microchipped you increase your chances of finding your lost pet. Even putting information on your pets' id tags with their current name, your phone number, your current address, and your email will make the chances ever higher.

Dr. Wolfe also talks about a pet go kit. The survival kit should be ready-packed to grab at all times in case you need to leave the house in a hurry with all of your animals essentials.

