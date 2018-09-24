× Schnucks to fill 1,000 positions during two job fairs

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks will be holding job fairs to fill 1,000 open positions available at all of the company’s St. Louis area stores.

​The company is hosting hiring fairs on Thursday, September 27 and Friday, September 28, with a goal of fully staffing its 69 existing metro St. Louis stores as well as the 19 metro St. Louis stores the company is acquiring from Supervalu.

More than 600 Shop ‘n Save employees at the 19 stores have already accepted Schnucks job offers, with more expected to do so in the coming days. Schnucks anticipates even after all acceptances, the company will need to hire 1,000 additional teammates.

Thursday, September 27 hiring fair

Orlando’s Event Center

2050 Dorsett Village Plaza

Maryland Heights, Mo.

Friday, September 28 hiring fair

Gateway Convention Center

1 Gateway Drive

Collinsville, Ill. 62234

Click “Apply Now” to complete an online application for a role that suits their needs at: www.schnucks.com/careers