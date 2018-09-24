Semi truck crash closes northbound I-255 near Dupo, Illinois

DUPO, Il. – Both Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation confirm they have crews on the scene of an accident on northbound I-255 near the Dupo (mile marker 9) exit. Illinois State Police say there are minor injuries in this crash.

Fox 2’s Doug Larsen is on the scene and confirms a major incident with I-255 closed in both directions. He sees two semi trucks involved in an accident and in the median. There is a lot of activity at the area of the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.