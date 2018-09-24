SSM Health offering free flu shots next month

ST. LOUIS – So what do you need to know about getting vaccinated for the flu? Christina Zirges, regional director of infection prevention and control with SSM Health, visits Fox 2 News at 6 to discuss the different flu vaccines available and to know which one is right for you.
SSM Health is offering flu shots on October 13 at the following clinics:
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
Drive-thru parking lot next to Ronald McDonald House
3450 Park Avenue Saint Louis, MO 63104
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital
Drive-thru Bellevue Ave. (one block south of Clayton Rd.)
Richmond Heights, MO 63117
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton Conference Center
1015 Bowles Avenue Fenton, MO 63026
SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital
Lake Saint Louis Education Center - Koenig Building
400 Medical Plaza Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
SSM Health DePaul Hospital May Center
12303 DePaul Drive
Saint Louis, MO 63044
SSM Health Outpatient Center
Lewis and Clark Conference Room 711
Veterans Memorial Parkway Saint Charles, MO 63303