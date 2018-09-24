SSM Health offering free flu shots next month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – So what do you need to know about getting vaccinated for the flu? Christina Zirges, regional director of infection prevention and control with SSM Health, visits Fox 2 News at 6 to discuss the different flu vaccines available and to know which one is right for you.

SSM Health is offering flu shots on October 13 at the following clinics:

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Drive-thru parking lot next to Ronald McDonald House

3450 Park Avenue Saint Louis, MO 63104

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital

Drive-thru Bellevue Ave. (one block south of Clayton Rd.)

Richmond Heights, MO 63117

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton Conference Center

1015 Bowles Avenue Fenton, MO 63026

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital

Lake Saint Louis Education Center - Koenig Building

400 Medical Plaza Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367

SSM Health DePaul Hospital May Center

12303 DePaul Drive

Saint Louis, MO 63044

SSM Health Outpatient Center

Lewis and Clark Conference Room 711

Veterans Memorial Parkway Saint Charles, MO 63303