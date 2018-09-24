St. Anthony’s Medical Center to break ground for new cancer center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- St. Anthony's Medical Center will break ground Monday on its new cancer center. The ceremony will also unveil a heritage wall to celebrate the Franciscan sisters who founded the hospital 191 years ago. The first House of Mercy opened in Dublin, Ireland for those less fortunate.

Starting Monday, employees at St. Anthony's will wear new Mercy uniforms in honor of this legacy, next week, St. Anthony's will officially be named Mercy Hospital South.

The groundbreaking will take place at 10:30 a.m. across the road from its emergency department.