St. Luke`s will be ‘Going Blue’ for Pulmonary Fibrosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Pulmonary Fibrosis is an often deadly lung condition that causes irreversible scarring of the lungs and makes it hard to breathe. More than 150,000 Americans are living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and 50,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.

In honor of Pulmonary Fibrosis Month St. Luke`s is hosting its 22nd Annual Pulmonary Program on Sept. 26 for those affected with lung disease.

Dr. Neil Ettinger, Director of the Lung Research Center from St. Luke`s Pulmonologist discusses what resources and support are available in the community for patients, family members and more.

For more information visit stlukes-stl.com or call 314-205-6849

St. Luke's Pulmonary Program

St. Luke`s Hospital, Emerson Auditorium

Wednesday, September 26

11 a.m.-3 p.m.