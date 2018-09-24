× Vashon’s Mario McKinney Jr. announces commitment to Mizzou Basketball

ST. LOUIS, MO- Another member of the McKinney family will make the journey from Vashon High School to the basketball family at the University of Missouri.

Mario McKinney, Jr., a four star recruit (by Rivals.com) at guard, announced in a social media video Monday night that he is committing to the Tiger basketball program. His cousin, Jimmy McKinney, played at Missouri from 2002-2006. Verbal pledges are non-binding. Basketball players can sign binding letters of intent between November 14-21, 2018.

AV, Stank, Sauce.. This for you. 🙏

❗❗ C O M M I T T E D❗❗ pic.twitter.com/7B9jccqco4 — Mario McKinney Jr./ HoodieRio.. 🧕🏽 (@Boog341) September 24, 2018

McKinney, Jr. is the first member of the program’s 2019 class to commit. The Tigers remain in contention for Belleville West star E.J. Liddell, the reigning Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year, who has narrowed his choices to Missouri, Illinois and Ohio State.