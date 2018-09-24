Volunteers remove hate-speech from St. Clair County building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE PARK PLACE, Il. — A vacant building in St. Clair County has been covered with hate speech for years. Now there's a different message on the building.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that dozens of volunteers came out Saturday to the building on Black Lane in State Park Place and painted it a bright coral color. The swastikas, gang signs, and racial slurs are now covered with the words, "Hate has no home here."

Volunteers also covered the building with a graffiti-resistant sealant.