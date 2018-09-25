× Carpenter & Shildt Ejected in Cardinals 12-4 Loss to Brewers

Matt Carpenter and manager Mike Shildt were ejected in the Cardinals 12-4 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. Carpenter argued a called third strike and was ejected in the seventh inning. His manager, Shildt came out to argue Carp’s ejection and he too was tossed by plate umpire Will Little.

In the game, the Brewers got off to a 6-0 lead with back to back homers from Jesus Aguilar and Ryan Braun in the first inning, off Cardinals starting pitcher Austin Gomber. Christian Yelich’s bases loaded triple in the fourth inning gave Milwaukee a 6-0 cushion. Yadier Molina cut the deficit in half with his 20th home run of the season to make it a 6-3 game. But Milwaukee kept pouring it on with Braun hitting his second homer of the game to make it 9-4. Yelich hit a three run homer in the ninth inning to make it 12-4. Yelich drove in a career high six runs in the contest.

Gomber pitched just three and two thirds innings, allowing five earned runs to take the loss (6-2). It’s the second straight win for Milwaukee over St. Louis. The loss drops the Cardinals out of the second NL Wild Card spot. The Colorado Rockies won their game tonight over the Philadelphia Phillies 10-3. The Rockies now hold the final NL Wild Card spot, leading the Cardinals by a half game. The Cardinals have four games remaining in their season, while the Rockies have five.

Here's Cardinals manager Mike Shildt on handling the pressure of this push for the playoffs.