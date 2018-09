Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS — The national suicide rate is the highest it has been since 1986. In the United States, more people die by suicide than traffic accidents, making it clear that suicide is a national public health issue. The stigma surrounding suicide, however, causes a lot of people to suffer in silence. But, what if there was a way to identify these individuals?

Here to discuss the importance of screening for suicide is Dr. Kelly Posner Gerstenhaber, founder of the Columbia Lighthouse Project.