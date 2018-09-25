Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis homeowner shot and killed a man who was apparently trying to sell the homeowner his own tools, which had previously been stolen.

According to police, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in an alley at Alcott and Theodore in north St. Louis.

The homeowner was in his late 40s to early 50s. The man who was shot and killed a man was in his 40s. Police did not release their names.

The homeowner is well-respected in the area – a block captain who owns multiple properties, neighbors said.

The tools were stolen from a garage at one of his houses, neighbors said.

Police only confirmed that there was an altercation between the men, which led to gunfire.

“We’re talking about some property that may have come out of a garage; some tools, items like that,” said Major Mary Warnecke, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. “An argument began, it got physical. One individual fired some shots. The other person got struck and did succumb to his injuries.”

The homeowner was initially held for questioning but it could turn out to be a case of self-defense, Warnecke said.