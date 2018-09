Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Have you ever heard of Ataxia? It is a degenerative disease of the nervous system which affects movement in the body. It's debilitating and can be life shortening. Today is "international ataxia awareness day."

Shannon Dunphy Lazo is the director of the Dt. Louis ataxia support group and Dr. Pietro Mazzoni is an associate professor of neurology at Washington University to help give us a chance to better understand it.

For more information, visit www.ataxia.org.