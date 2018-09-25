× Man with foot fetish admits to preying on Arizona women realtors

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Valley realtors call him the foot fetish guy, and he’s been creeping them out for years.

An Arizona news crew finally tracked him down outside a north Phoenix coffee shop Monday.

His name is Anthony, and he admits to contacting countless Valley realtors through text and email, offering to rub their feet and asking about their high heels.

Anthony was asked why he keeps doing it.

“I don’t know. I apologize,” Anthony said.

Staci Smedstad, general manager of DeLex Realty, was the most recent target.

She has on her phone a string of texts Anthony sent, while he was posing as a potential home buyer.

Within minutes, the conversation turned to foot rubs and his foot fetish.

“He would say, ‘I like giving foot rubs,’ and I would go back to the house thing,” said Smedstad. “Are you looking for three bedroom, two bath?”

Smedstad had heard about the foot fetish guy in the past from Arizona’s Family news stories and social media, but instead of just ignoring the strange texts, she reached out to Arizona’s Family and agreed to set up a sting operation and confront him.

The real estate broker would meet Anthony for coffee, then he’d be confronted when he walked out.

“Don’t you think it’s time to stop?” asked Jason Barry.

“Yes,” said Anthony.

Anthony had told most of the realtors he was a reflexologist, and that’s why he was so interested in their feet.

But that was a lie. Anthony said he’s a bartender.

“I apologize,” said Anthony.

A number of realtors did contact the police to report Anthony but were told since he hadn’t broken any laws, there wasn’t much they could do.

Anthony promised to stop reaching out to realtors and keep his foot fetish to himself.

“I’m stupid, but I’m not doing it anymore, I promise,” said Anthony.

“Thank God it’s done,” said Smedstad. “Hopefully, he won’t do it again. I hope so. I hope he doesn’t.”

Anthony said that he didn’t realize he was creeping women out, and he didn’t mean any harm.

By Jason Barry, KPHO/KTVK