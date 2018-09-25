× Missouri Girl Scout leaders upset over camp closure

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) _ Many Girl Scout leaders in southeast Missouri are upset about a recent decision to permanently close a local camp that’s been a popular destination for more than 50 years.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the Missouri Heartland Girls Scouts council’s board decided Friday to close the Cherokee Ridge Girl Scouts camp on Dec. 16. The board also approved selling the Wayne County camp property.

Gabbie Hodgkiss is a Scout leader from Sikeston. She says the camp closure came as a surprise and many leaders were upset by the decision.

Anne Soots is CEO of the Springfield-based Girl Scouts council. She acknowledges the “emotional toll divesting Cherokee Ridge may have on some members.”

Soots says the council has struggled to manage its properties and fiscal responsibilities for 10 years.

___

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com