Murder charge dropped in botched pot deal in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A murder charge has been dropped against one of three people charged in a shooting death in Columbia.

Nineteen-year-old Dariel Reid, of Columbia, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of a controlled substance. He was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old old Keith Chambers.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 19-year-old Brian Smith and 18-year-old Navarro Scott, both of Columbia, were convicted earlier this year in Chambers’ death.

Prosecutors say Chambers was shot at Reid’s house in December 2016 after an apparent attempt to rob Reid.

Prosecutors are recommending a 12-year sentence. Reid’s attorney, George Batek, is asking for probation. He argued his client was guilty of selling marijuana but not murder, because he was defending himself during a robbery.

