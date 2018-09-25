× Paper: Screenshots show Greitens, staff used Confide

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A newspaper reports screenshots of text messages show former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff used a message-deleting app to discuss government business.

The Kansas City Star reports it obtained copies of screenshots that Greitens’ office turned over to a court as part of a lawsuit over the staff’s use of the Confide app while Greitens was governor. The lawsuit claims the governor’s staff used Confide to circumvent the state’s open records laws. Although Greitens resigned in June, his legal team continues to try to get the lawsuit dismissed.

The attorneys who sued Greitens say Missourians still deserve a full accounting of what happened during his tenure.

Greitens and his staff have acknowledged using Confide but said it was only for logistics such as scheduling.

