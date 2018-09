Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday evening, our Proud to Serve Award salutes a young airman, Staff Sergeant Earnest Bell who works on the Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers at Scott Air Force Base.

Staff Sergeant Bell has been deployed three times in his 6 years in the United States Air Force, from Kuwait to Turkey.

Staff Sergeant Bell and Jay Steinback, President and CEO of Art Van Furniture joined Fox 2’s anchors Sandy Miller and John Brown for the check presentations.