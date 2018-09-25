WATCH LIVE: Press conference after Bill Cosby sentencing

Recipe: The Crossing Beet Salad

Posted 12:23 pm, September 25, 2018, by , Updated at 12:50PM, September 25, 2018

By Taste of St. Louis 2018 Battle Royale Champ Chef Thu Rein Oo

Ingredients:

  • 4 large gold or red beets (A mix of the two is attractive!)
  • 3 peeled and diced shallots
  • 1 bunch of Italian flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
  • 3 T toasted pine nuts
  • 1/8 cup sherry vinegar
  • 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt
  • 1 cup goat cheese
  • 1/2 cup mascarpone cheese

Method:

Individually wrap beets in aluminum foil with a pinch of salt inside, and bake for 1 hour @ 400° or until hot in the center and fork tender

The Vinaigrette:

  • Combine in a mason jar with a tight-fitting lid:
  • 1 fine-diced shallot
  • 1/8 cup sherry vinaigrette
  • 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 pinch salt & a crack of black pepper
  • Shake vigorously
  • The Goat Cheese Spread:

In a stand mixer, with the “paddle” attachment, mix the goat cheese, Mascarpone cheese, half of the toasted pine nuts, half the flat leaf parsley, 1 fine diced shallot, a few pinches of salt and black pepper and a touch of e.v.o.o.

When the beets are finished cooking, peel away the foil and let stand until you can handle them with a paper towel. While holding one beet at a time in a paper towel, rub the skin away

The Salad Preparation

Dice the peeled beets into 1/4 “ dice

In a mixing bowl combine the diced beets, 1 diced shallot, the rest of the chopped flat leaf parsley, the rest of the pine nuts and a pinch of salt. Dress the mix with sherry vinaigrette, to taste.

In a 2-3/4” wide 2 3/4” high ring mould, add beet mix to fill 1/3 of the way. Add goat cheese mix on top of the beet mix to fill the next 1/3 of the mould and top with beet mix to completely fill mould. Remove the ring mould and top beet salad with salad greens of your choosing (micro greens / baby beet sprouts will work best) dressed in some of the sherry vinaigrette and a pinch of salt. At The Crossing we decorate each beet salad plate with basil pesto.