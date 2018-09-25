See over 400 rejected personalized Missouri license plate requests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue rejected 430 personalized license plate requests between January and May of this year. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that many were rejected because they were perceived as obscene, profane, offensive or racist.

Some of the rejected plates include requests like these:

AXMRDR

BLAZE1

CAN1BL

CUTEAF

DRUNK

FARTS

FLASHR

H8TY0U

KUSH

NKKD

P1MPNG

REDRM

STL420

UWANNA

We can't print all of the rejections. But, you can see the full list of rejected plates on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's website.