See over 400 rejected personalized Missouri license plate requests

Posted 1:46 pm, September 25, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue rejected 430 personalized license plate requests between January and May of this year.   The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that many were rejected because they were perceived as obscene, profane, offensive or racist.

Some of the rejected plates include requests like these:

  • AXMRDR
  • BLAZE1
  • CAN1BL
  • CUTEAF
  • DRUNK
  • FARTS
  • FLASHR
  • H8TY0U
  • KUSH
  • NKKD
  • P1MPNG
  • REDRM
  • STL420
  • UWANNA

We can't print all of the rejections.  But, you can see the full list of rejected plates on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's website.