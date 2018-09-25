See over 400 rejected personalized Missouri license plate requests

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue rejected 430 personalized license plate requests between January and May of this year. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that many were rejected because they were perceived as obscene, profane, offensive or racist.
Some of the rejected plates include requests like these:
- AXMRDR
- BLAZE1
- CAN1BL
- CUTEAF
- DRUNK
- FARTS
- FLASHR
- H8TY0U
- KUSH
- NKKD
- P1MPNG
- REDRM
- STL420
- UWANNA
We can't print all of the rejections. But, you can see the full list of rejected plates on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's website.