Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - Police are investigaing shots beign fired Tuesday morning into a home in East St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a house on McCasland and South 27th street.

FOX 2 Nissan Rouge Runner Jason Maxwell is on the scene in East St. Louis where a mother came home to her house shattered by several bullets.

Four children were inside at the time ranging in age from seven to their early teens.

There is no word on suspects or a motive.