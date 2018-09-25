St. Charles enacts new rules for late night drinking on Main Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - The St. Charles City Council approved Tuesday night new rules for bars, restaurants, and small business owners say who these news laws are going to crush their operations.

This all stems from building tension between bars and other businesses over crowds some say are causing damage and committing crimes.

The St. Charles City Council voted in favor of a new set of rules it hopes will curb concerns about late-night drinking on North Main Street, the city’s entertainment district.

There are three main actions in this new bill:

The first creates a three-person Liquor Commission for the city made up of the Chief of Police, Director of Finance and Director of Community Development.

The second part establishes a city-wide point-system for alcohol-related offenses. For instance, if a bar is caught serving minors, it might receive a three-point penalty. With the proposed point system, a bar`s license could be revoked if the bar gets 6.5 points or more or if the bar receives three violations of certain offenses within 90 days.

The third part, and what some of the business owners are calling the most damaging is bars and restaurants must now prove at least 50 percent of their business comes from food sales.

This would go into effect in January of 2019, and would not be measured until the bars re-apply for a liquor license in June of 2020.

Business owners say they'll have to change their whole approach.

“There used to be a $200,000 cap, which meant if you went over the $200,000 with your food, you were okay. Now that has been removed. Now it`s 50/50. Now you have to change your whole model. You have to sell more food than you do liquor. What it means is you need to sell a cheeseburger for $15.99 and you need to sell that Bud Light for 73 cents. That`s cost,” said Diana Sloan Neigel, of Lloyd and Harry`s.

Previously bars had to prove they had $200,000 in food sales, many say that was manageable. But this new 50/50 rule will hurt many small businesses.