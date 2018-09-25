× Suspect injured in shootout with law enforcement in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Authorities say a fleeing motorist has been injured in a shootout with law enforcement in southwest Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the shootout followed a three-county case that started Saturday night when authorities attempted to arrest a 37-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. John Lueckenhoff says that officers saw a vehicle associated with the suspect while headed to a Barry County home to take him into custody.

Lueckenhoff says they stopped the vehicle and after the passenger got out, the driver took off. Efforts to stop the vehicle with tire-flattening stop sticks failed. Lueckenhoff says that in Christian County, the vehicle struck another car and rammed into an Aurora police car.

Lueckenhoff says the suspct then exchanged gunfire with officers. No officers were injured.