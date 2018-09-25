Tee Off For the Troops event to benefit families of fallen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Troy, Mo. — Providing scholarships for the children of the United States' fallen or critically injured military serving in Iraq and Afghanistan is the mission of a group called Folds of Honor. Today there are approximately one million dependents of this group. 87 percent do not qualify for federal education assistance. That's where people like Josh Klaus and Kevin Corn come into play.

Klaus and Corn join the show to promote the upcoming "Tee Off for the Troops" event on Saturday, October 6 at the Woods Fort Golf Course in Troy, Mo.

To register, visit this site.

For more information on the tournament and Folds of Honor, visit their website.