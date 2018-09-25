× Car thieves cause $175,000 in damage to St. Peters CarMax

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Three teenagers were arrested Monday morning for their involvement in a burglary and vehicle theft at a St. Peters-area CarMax.

According to Officer Melissa Doss, a spokeswoman for the St. Peters Police Department, the incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of I-70 Service Road North. A security monitoring company noticed a burglary in progress and contacted St. Peters police.

When police arrived, they took a 14-year-old into custody at the scene. The other two suspects fled. However, within 20 minutes, police located and arrested 19-year-old Matthew Quiles. The third suspect, 17-year-old Derrick Hudson, was arrested a couple hours later.

Police said the suspects broke into the showroom and attempted to steal a 2016 Lexus IS 300 and a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. One of the suspects used the Jeep to ram the showroom window, striking another vehicle in the process and damaging the building interior. The Jeep became stuck in the window frame and was unable to move any further.

Another suspect stole a 2015 Mercedes Benz C300 but got the vehicle caught on a concrete parking barrier while attempting to drive off the lot.

All three vehicles were recovered at the scene. Two vehicles were damaged in the process.

Doss said CarMax reported the damage to the vehicles and building in excess of $175,000.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Quiles and Hudson with burglary and motor vehicle theft. They were jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond. The 14-year-old was transported to St. Charles County Family Court.