Two suspects in custody after Normandy High School vandalized

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Normandy High School canceled classes through Wednesday, September 26 over safety concerns following acts of vandalism over the weekend.

According to North County Cooperative Capt. Clay Farmer they have identified everyone involved in the vandalism and two people are in custody.

He said the same group of people also vandalized Normandy Middle School last week and Barack Obama Elementary school the same night they hit Normandy High School.

The school’s facilities and maintenance teams were working to clean and make necessary repairs on campus, said Sharifah Sims-Williams, director of communications for the Normandy Schools Collaborative.

The vandals broke glass, tossed over furniture, and discharged fire extinguishers in the East Hall, a classroom building that also houses the school library.

She said the Normandy school security team is working with local law enforcement on the investigation.

Right now they are not allowing cameras inside the school of sharing photos of the vandalism because it is considered evidence.