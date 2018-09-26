Benefit for liver cancer coming in Pacific

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC, Mo. — When your health takes a dive, your best friends reach out. That's what John Davis is doing for the Berner family—or team Berner, as they're called. The team is comprised of 31-year-old Steve, his wife Lauren and two year-old Hunter. John has a benefit coming up October 6 for his friend Steve.

John has organized the Team Berner Liver Cancer Benefit that will take place on Saturday October 6 in Pacific, Mo. The event will feature a corn hole competition, a wings and chili cook-off competition, music, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, barbecue and much more.

For more information you can contact these numbers, 636-234-8495 or 314-630-7517.