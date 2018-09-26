Brewers down the Cardinals for second game, putting playoff spot in jeopardy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It was a tough Tuesday last night for the Cards against the Brewers , and the Cardinals are waking up no longer in control of their own playoff destiny.

Nothing is decided yet when it comes to the Cardinals Playoff fate, however, things are coming down to the wire. The game got off to a rough start for the Redbirds.

In the first inning, Jesus Aguilar and Ryan Braun hit back to back two-out home runs to put the Brewers up right away two to nothing, and things didn`t get any better.

In the fourth inning with the bases loaded Christian Yelich tripled, clearing the bases putting the Brewers up six nothing. Yelich had six rbi`s on the night, the Brewers went on to win 12 to 4 downing the Cardinals for the second game in a row.

The Cardinals have four games left, one more at home Wednesday, September 26 versus The Brewers and then three this weekend in Chicago against the Cubs.