Cardinals Continue to Stumble in Playoff Chase, Get Swept by Brewers

The Cardinals down slide in the last week of the regular season continued on Wednesday as they were swept by the Brewers 2-1 at Busch Stadium.

The image of this rough week happened in the eighth inning. Adolis Garcia tried to score from first base on an overthrow by the Brewers Mike Moustakas. Jose Martinez grounded to third, but Moustakas unleashed a wild throw to first. Garcia tried to score on the overthrow, but stumbled rounding third base and was easily tagged out at home plate, keeping the score at 2-1 for Milwaukee.

The Brewers got both their runs on RBI singles by Travis Shaw. The Cardinals only run of the game came on Jedd Gyorko’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

The Cardinals offense produced just two hits in the game. The Brewers swept the three game series from the Cardinals, outscoring them 20-9 in the series. The loss sends the Cardinals a game and a half out of the second NL Wild Card berth, currently held by the Colorado Rockies. They won their game 14-0 over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. The Cardinals have just three games remaining in the regular season. All three games will be in Chicago this coming weekend.

The win clinched a playoff berth for Milwaukee, It’s their first trip to the post season since 2011. The Chicago Cubs won their game over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night to also clinch a playoff spot.

Here's the Cardinals locker room reaction after the series sweeping loss to the Brewers.