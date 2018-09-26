Cardinals need help to make it into the post-season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals lost against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday night 2-1, pushing the Brewers into the playoffs and leaving the Cardinals still on the outside looking in.

In order to make it to the playoffs, a few things will need to happen for the Cardinals.

After an off-day on Thursday, the team heads to Chicago and cannot afford another loss. The team also needs the Colorado Rockies to cool off and lose to the Phillies and Washington to finish out the season.

There is still a possibility the Cardinals could end up hosting a tiebreaker game in St. Louis early next week if things break their way this weekend.