Film about overturned murder conviction to be screened 

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A man who served nearly 20 years in prison before his murder conviction was overturned will speak next month when a documentary about the case is screened at Southeast Missouri State University.

The Southeast Missourian reports that “The Past is Never Dead” tells the story of David Robinson, who was sentenced to prison for life for the Sikeston, Missouri, killing of Sheila Box.

In the years that followed, another man confessed to killing Box and two witnesses recanted. Robinson was freed in May after the Missouri Supreme Court found that his constitutional rights had been violated.

Filmmaker Steve Turner says he had originally wanted to hold a private screening with Robinson’s family, but Robinson wanted to reach a wider audience. Turner also has plans to enter the film in festivals.