× Freeburg teen identified after fatal accident

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Il. – The village of Freeburg, Illinois is mourning the tragic death of a teen killed while riding his bike. Mason Schmittling, 14, was struck by a SUV Tuesday at around 3pm while trying to cross a busy intersection at North Main and State Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV is 16-years-old. Police are not certain if the young driver was distracted when the accident occurred. The driver who struck Schmittling stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Residents are saddened for both the driver and the victim’s family.