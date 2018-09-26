Go Red for Women STEM event empowers young women to become future leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Science, technology, engineering, and math is at the heart of almost all lifesaving breakthroughs. This is one of the reasons why the American Heart Association is encouraging young women to careers in science and technology. They are hosting their second Go Red STEM event.

This event is for area students to spend the day in STEM seminars that include speed mentoring, breakout sessions led by top STEM-related organizations, and opportunities to make lasting connections with companies and women leaders.

Michelle Rich, the Director for Go Red For Women discusses empowering young women to take control of their health and why it important to bring more women to the table to help make decisions in these fields.