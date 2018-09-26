× Help identify a suspect accused of burglarizing St. Louis County homes

FENTON, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who may be burglarizing St. Louis County homes. They say the man in this video was spotted in at least two locations.

Fenton Police say the man was involved in a burglary in the 1300 block of Summit Drive Tuesday. They say the same suspect was spotted with the same truck in a west St. Louis County driveway Sunday. During that incident, he wrapped a towel around his hand and went to the front door. He then left.

Anyone with information should email dbeal@stlouisco.com.