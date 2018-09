Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE TOWN, Ill. - Homeowners in Prairie lost several pets in a house fire that started Wednesday morning.

Fire and other emergency vehicles responded to the fire on Twin Lakes Drive.

Dispatchers received a phone just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday. After arriving on the scene fire crews found the home engulfed in flames.

Luckily no one was injured and was able to get out safely.