EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Disaster relief is no drill in the Carolinas where flooding continues after Hurricane Florence. The Humane Society of Missouri's Disaster response team made several animal rescues.

St. Louis area teamsters will be loading four trucks with disaster relief supplies Wednesday at the USF Holland Terminal in Edwardsville, Illinois. Truckloads of food and cleaning supplies have been donated to storm victims.