Illinois sheriff says 4-year-old wounded man with gunshot
MENDON, Ill. — A western Illinois sheriff says a 4-year-old child fired a gunshot that wounded a man in the arm.
Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar says the shooting happened Monday night in the village of Mendon. He says the man had put his handgun in a vehicle when the child ran up and fired the shot.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.
VonderHaar calls the shooting a freak accident. He says the department isn’t seeking criminal charges but forwarded information about the shooting to the state’s attorney’s office for review.