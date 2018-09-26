Know the warning signs of childhood cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children`s Hospital is partnering with Eckert`s in Millstadt, Il. for a very cool childhood cancer corn maze that opened this month. For this, Eckert`s used the rows of corn to highlight Childhood Cancer Awareness month. The maze includes the words St. Louis Children`s Hospital, the ribbon and it says "childhood cancer."

Dr. Shalini Shenoy is a pediatric hematologist—oncologist with Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She joins the show to talk about the more common types of cancers that can develop in children and warning signs.

For more information, visit www.stlouischildrens.org.